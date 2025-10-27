Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Polk County

Fatal train and bicycle collision being investigated in Polk County: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said it is investigating a fatal crash involving a train and a bicyclist.

PCSO said it was dispatched to the CSX tracks near U.S. 92 and Eastside Drive, east of Lakeland, around 3:37 p.m. Monday.

The bicyclist was an adult man who died in the collision.

No roads are blocked, but multiple PCSO units are in the area conducting the investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story.

