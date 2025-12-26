Florida man allegedly burglarized fire station, stole candy, took shower on Christmas Day

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — On Thursday at 7:00 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on the property of the Winter Haven Fire Station 1 to the Winter Haven Police Department (WHPD).

Upon arrival, Winter Haven officers discovered 22-year-old Daniel Alejandro Puga of Haines City wearing a Winter Haven Fire Department (WHFD) recruit shirt and a Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) Grady Judd cowboy hat while illegally on the premises.

After further investigation and review of security camera footage, it was discovered that Puga entered a door on the northeast side of the administrative building at 5:00 a.m.

While inside, Puga took a shower and looked through the administrative offices, where he obtained the recruit shirt and stole candy to eat.

Soon after Puga was taken into custody, a call was made to WHPD about a truck at JC's Customs with a broken back window and a door open. The owner, an out-of-town employee of JC's Customs, was located by police and said he had secured the truck before his departure.

While officers investigated the truck, it was discovered that the Judd hat was the only item missing from its owner, and the size matched what Puga had in his possession.

Puga was booked in the Polk County Sheriff's Processing Center and charged with burglary of unoccupied structure, burglary of unoccupied conveyance — unarmed — and two counts of petit theft.