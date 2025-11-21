Former East Polk County Association of Realtors CEO arrested on grand theft: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced Friday morning the arrest of a former realtor association CEO on a grand theft charge.

According to PCSO, deputies arrested former East Polk County Association of Realtors CEO Jennifer Garula-Mers stole over $81,000 from the realtor association.

Deputies issued a warrant for the arrest of the 53-year-old Spring Hill woman on Thursday, Nov. 20.She was taken into custody by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Garula-Mers faces a charge of grand theft over $20,000 and less than $100,000.

Garula-Mers is being held on no bond until first appearance.