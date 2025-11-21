Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Former East Polk County Association of Realtors CEO arrested on grand theft: PCSO

Polk County Sheriff's Logo
WFTS
Polk County Sheriff's Logo
Posted
and last updated

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced Friday morning the arrest of a former realtor association CEO on a grand theft charge.

According to PCSO, deputies arrested former East Polk County Association of Realtors CEO Jennifer Garula-Mers stole over $81,000 from the realtor association.

Deputies issued a warrant for the arrest of the 53-year-old Spring Hill woman on Thursday, Nov. 20.She was taken into custody by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Garula-Mers faces a charge of grand theft over $20,000 and less than $100,000.

She was taken into custody yesterday by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Garula-Mers is being held on no bond until first appearance.

'It’s become a health hazard': Treasure Island targets overgrown lawns after Helene

No matter how much he’d like to forget about Hurricane Helene, Scott Baker still sees reminders on all sides of his Treasure Island home.

'It’s become a health hazard': Treasure Island targets overgrown lawns after Helene

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.