Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Four-year-old girl drowns in Winter Haven: WHPD

Covering_Polk.png
WFTS
Covering_Polk.png
Posted

WINTER HAVEN, FLA — A 4-year-old girl drowned on Monday at an apartment complex in Winter Haven, authorities said.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, the drowning was reported at the Haven at Deer Lake Apartment complex, 350 24th St. NW.

It was reported at about 4:05 p.m.

The victim was a 4-year-old girl, police officials said.

No other information was available.

Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest

An attorney for a Riverview woman arrested during a Hillsborough County traffic stop last year has asked a judge to dismiss all three misdemeanor charges against her.

Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.