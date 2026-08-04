Four-year-old girl drowns in Winter Haven: WHPD

WINTER HAVEN, FLA — A 4-year-old girl drowned on Monday at an apartment complex in Winter Haven, authorities said.
According to the Winter Haven Police Department, the drowning was reported at the Haven at Deer Lake Apartment complex, 350 24th St. NW.
It was reported at about 4:05 p.m.
The victim was a 4-year-old girl, police officials said.
No other information was available.
Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest
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Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest