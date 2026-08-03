TRAFFIC ALERT: All I-4 westbound lanes at exit 38 in Lakeland closed due to crash: FDOT

LAKELAND, Fla. — FDOT said I-4 westbound is currently closed at Exit 38 (SR 33) in Lakeland due to a multi-vehicle crash.
Two people have been transported to the hospital with critical injuries, FDOT said.
All westbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at Exit 38.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.
Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest
An attorney for a Riverview woman arrested during a Hillsborough County traffic stop last year has asked a judge to dismiss all three misdemeanor charges against her.
Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest