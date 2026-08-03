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TRAFFIC ALERT: All I-4 westbound lanes at exit 38 in Lakeland closed due to crash: FDOT

I-4 WB at MM 38
FDOT
I-4 WB at MM 38
Posted

LAKELAND, Fla. — FDOT said I-4 westbound is currently closed at Exit 38 (SR 33) in Lakeland due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Two people have been transported to the hospital with critical injuries, FDOT said.

All westbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at Exit 38.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.

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