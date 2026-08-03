Man accused of attempting to run down teen on electric bicycle in Winter Haven: WHPD

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven Police Department (WHPD) said it has arrested a man accused of attempting to run over a teen on an electric bicycle in his pickup truck.

Officers responded to the victim's residence around 7:15 p.m. on August 2.

The 17-year-old said he and his 12-year-old friend had been riding through their neighborhood when they stopped at the entrance at Giorgio Drive and Taverna Loop. WHPD said a driver of a truck, Conceicao Olisnei Nascimento, 49, pulled alongside them and started yelling at them through the window.

WHPD said Nascimento got out of his vehicle to confront them, but they biked away.

WHPD said Nascimento then got back into his truck and continued to chase them. They attempted to get away by biking up on the sidewalk, but Nascimento went up on the sidewalk in his truck and continued to chase them, WHPD said.

The 17-year-old then saw a Lakeland Police Officer and yelled for help. Nascimento pulled near the officer, and the situation de-escalated, and the 17-year-old was able to make it home and called Winter Haven Police.

The 12-year-old had a picture of his truck, which WHPD used to determine it was Nascimento.

Nascimento was charged and booked into the Polk County Jail on one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (3rd-degree felony).