BARTOW, Fla. — Long-awaited plans for a new pool and aquatics center are canceled.

The city pool in Bartow was once a summertime staple, where kids learned to swim and families gathered.

WATCH: Bartow pool project canceled amid uncertainty over property taxes

Bartow cancels public pool project

“It was a beautiful Olympic-sized pool. It was just gorgeous. Everybody just enjoyed being there,” said Deanine Mulpagano.

The Olympic-sized pool at the Bartow Civic Center was shut down in 2020. Downtown business owner Mulpagano said beyond attracting visitors, the city needs more activities for children.

“There’s really nothing going on for the summer, so a pool would have been nice,” said Mulpagano.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit first reported on the city’s plans for a brand-new aquatics center in 2024. Jason Hargrove, director of parks, recreation and cultural arts, spearheaded the project.

“On this side of this piece of property would have been a 25-yard recreational pool. Then, as you go into the center, there would've been a splash pad. Then, as you get across to the other part of the pool, there would've been a zero-depth entry pool,” said Hargrove.

Those plans have been cut from the budget. City leaders say the project’s cost has grown from an estimated $3.5 million to $6 million. The yearly operating costs are expected to exceed $1 million.

Officials also cited uncertainty over potential property tax reforms and more urgent public safety needs.

“Bartow Fire serves our city with a great deal of public service commitment. I just can't justify spending money on an aquatics program when we have that particular need,” said City Manager Mike Herr.

Hargrove also believes that a new fire station should be a top priority.

“It’s hurtful that we can't have this type of facility, but we’ve got to do what’s best for the budget,” Hargrove said.

Instead of moving forward with the aquatics center, the city says it’s now asking residents for input on a broader parks and recreation master plan to determine future investments in green spaces and recreation.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.