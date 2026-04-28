Hardware store manager accused of stealing over $7K in fake return scheme: PCSO

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said it has arrested Justin Johnson, 22, for a return fraud scheme at a hardware store.

The store owner of an Ace Hardware at 1218 Finley Avenue contacted deputies on April 27 about unusually high refund amounts over the past several weeks.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and found that Johnson, the store's assistant manager, was conducting the fraudulent returns, PCSO said.

Johnson is accused of making a fake sale, processing returns at his register, and using his phone to deposit the refunded money into his personal account.

The total fraudulent charges were around $7800, PCSO said.

Johnson quit his job at the hardware store on April 26.

PCSO arrested Johnson and charged him with several felonies, including grand theft of more than $5k less than $10k.