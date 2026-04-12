I-4 crash in Lakeland shuts down all eastbound lanes

UPDATE: I-4 HAS REOPENED.
A vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Lakeland has shut down all eastbound lanes, officials said.
The crash with injuries occurred near State Road 33.
All eastbound lanes are blocked.
The Florida Department of Transportation listed it as a major crash.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.
Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams has the latest on how Hillsborough County Public Schools is planning major student reassignments and school closures for the 2027-28 school year.
Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027; parents aren't on board