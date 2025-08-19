'It was nice to see some action': Neighbors thank Sheriff Judd for crackdown on Lake Winterset trespassers

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff is following through on his promise to crack down on trespassers on properties off of Lake Winterset.

Last week, Sheriff Grady Judy held a press conference saying his deputies would be arresting boaters who step on private property, and they did.

Polk County cracks down on disturbances at Lake Winterset

Neighbors are grateful to the sheriff for following through on his word.

"Thank you so much to the sheriff's office," said R.J. Webb, whose parents live in the area. "It was great to see them out here in full force. We had one of the most peaceful weekends that we've had in years out here... it was nice to see some action on that."

We've been listening to neighbors about ongoing issues with trespassers -- telling us they've been dealing with rowdy boaters for more than eight years.

"Since COVID, and especially the last three years, it's been intolerable, very loud noise, lot of what's it called punk, rap music, vulgar words, nudity, swearing, drinking," said Rick Rupp, a neighbor.

But after the sheriff's announcement to stop the booze and the brawls.

"You put one toe on that land this weekend you're going to jail," said Sheriff Judd last week.

... Neighbors said there's finally a brighter horizon ahead.

"The people that were here were very quiet for the most part," said Rupp. "They were all well behaved."

But there were two people arrested over the weekend - one for trespassing and the other for boating under the influence.

The arrest report for the trespasser said the man had tied his boat off onto the "no trespassing sign."

25 citations were also issued to jet skiers - mainly for speeding.

"We also are really hopeful that this past weekend was just the beginning of a good start," said Webb.

Remigio Gamez is property owner of the green space boaters end up on. He said while he is frustrated with the trespassers, and is thankful to the sheriff for his actions. But he said, "…it would be nice if we could obtain an ordinance where we could have boaters stay at least 50 feet away from lake properties to help us have more privacy as well."

And the Polk County Commissioners are working on it.

At Tuesday's board meeting, they moved forward with having a public hearing on this topic, set for September 2. It's related to the ordinance on creating a designated swim areas with boat exclusion zones in Lake Winterset, Lake Clinch, and Lake Ariana.

The FWC is said to have delayed the process because of ordinance language related to the boundary lines.

"On September 2, I expect that FWC will approve this - we've been working with them very closely," said Randy Mink, the Polk County Attorney.

"I also think that it's unfortunate that these steps have to be taken if people would just respect property owners, you wouldn't have to do this," said Webb. "This new, swim zone should not affect anyone who's out here on the chain trying to enjoy the chain with their family respectfully. There's no reason to be in someone's backyard anchored."