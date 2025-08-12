PCSO arrests 8 people after violent fight on Lake Winterset; neighbors want change

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it arrested eight suspects involved in a violent fight on Lake Winterset earlier this month and said "they will put more people in jail" this weekend for things they previously warned about.

The incident happened at Lake Winterset on August 2.

WATCH: Homeowners frustrated after boaters get into a brawl

Homeowners frustrated after boaters get into a brawl

Polk County Sheriff's Office provided cellphone video of the incident.

Watch video provided from Polk County Sheriff (Video was edited and blurred due to violence and material deemed inappropriate)

Video of incident at Lake Winterset

Sheriff Grady Judd said they received a 911 call about a fight. Two of the people appeared to be temporarily rendered unconscious from the fight, officials said.

RELATED: Lake Winterset boaters seen trespassing, using yards as bathrooms

Sheriff Judd said the area where the fight happened has multiple no-trespassing signs on it and said they are called to the area every weekend for various violations that include defecation on property and noise complaints.

"This is long passed a joking matter. We've coached, we've pled, we've begged and once again you see what we got," said Sheriff Judd.

And we listened to neighbors said they are fed up.

"It’s every single day on the weekends, and sometimes during the week," said R.J. Webb, whose parents live in the area. "We can’t even have my kids swim at my grandparents house or have them outside on the weekends with how bad and vulgar some of the music is."

He and many of his neighbor said they are frustrated with the trespassers.

"This was never a party spot," said Webb. "But it was not until the past 8/9 years that boats started coming up and partying on the shore line."

Remigio Gamez is the owner of the property where the fight from August 2nd happened. He is disturbed by all of it. He said he wants to build a home there, but is worried about privacy issues.

"That is very disrespectful to a property owner and also to my neighbors in the area there too," said Gamez.

"We want people on our lakes enjoying family time together, but these type of knuckleheads disrupt everything," said Sheriff Judd.

Names and charges for people arrested:



Richard Carden, 40 - Rioting (3rd- degree felony), affray (1st-degree misdemeanor), trespassing (1st-degree misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (2nd-degree misdemeanor)

Garrett Ore, 22 - Rioting (3rd- degree felony), affray (1st-degree misdemeanor), trespassing (1st-degree misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (2nd-degree misdemeanor)

Garrett Hiltabidel, 21 - Rioting (3rd- degree felony), affray (1st-degree misdemeanor), trespassing (1st-degree misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (2nd-degree misdemeanor)

Nate Land, 21 - Rioting (3rd- degree felony), affray (1st-degree misdemeanor), trespassing (1st-degree misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (2nd-degree misdemeanor)

Mason Land, 23 - Rioting (3rd- degree felony), affray (1st-degree misdemeanor), trespassing (1st-degree misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (2nd-degree misdemeanor)

Payton Ely, 19 - Rioting (3rd- degree felony), affray (1st-degree misdemeanor), trespassing (1st-degree misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (2nd-degree misdemeanor)

Timothy “Owen” Gooding, 21 - Rioting (3rd- degree felony), affray (1st-degree misdemeanor), trespassing (1st-degree misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (2nd-degree misdemeanor), contributing to the delinquency of a minor (1st-degree misdemeanor)

17-year-old - Rioting (3rd- degree felony), affray 1st-degree misdemeanor), trespassing (1st-degree misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (2nd-degree misdemeanor)

"I want you to think about this. I want you to think that you go home this afternoon or this weekend and you're in your backyard. And these folks whether they are in boats or on land in vehicles pull up to the edge of your property. Put on on their music to blast using the f-word, with your children there. And that goes on all afternoon," said Sheriff Judd.

Sheriff Judd said they will be on the water this weekend in force, monitoring.

"We are going to put people in jail this weekend that we previously warned you about," Sheriff Judd said.

Polk County has passed a swim zone ordinance in the area, but it is still being finalized and implemented, Sheriff Judd said.