LAKELAND, Fla. — Are you ready to conquer the Cowboy Bowl?

Steak tips, home fries, onions, peppers, cheese, gravy — oh, and toast.

WATCH: Lakeland Diner is a new spot merging Greek classics and bold American fare

Lakeland Diner is a new spot merging Greek classics and bold American fare

That delicious over-the-top concoction is one of the Americanized breakfast gems on the inventive menu at the new Lakeland Diner (6960 Florida Ave S), which is open every day, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The new spot (in a building that's been a breakfast hub for years) is owned by Lazaros Kosmas and his Greek family, who also made sure to include a lot of homemade classics from home (falafel, spanakopita, chicken souvlaki, and more).

The bright, cheerful dining room has tables, booths, and a counter, and can accommodate many people.

For more on the Lakeland Diner, go here.

For more delicious Sean Daly stories, follow him on Instagram at @seandalytv.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.