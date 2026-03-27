Lakeland father honored with Carnegie Medal after dying saving people from rip current

LAKELAND FLA. — Mark Bryson was a devoted father who loved superheroes, and in the eyes of his family, he was already one.

Now Bryson is receiving one of the highest civilian honors for risking his life to save others.

Bryson’s life centered around his four children. Their mother and his high school sweetheart, Lori McElligott, told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit that they were the apple of his eye.

“The two middle kids loved to run out when he would get home to try and get the first hug. So that was a little tradition they used to do,” said McElligott.

In the summer of 2023, Bryson surprised the family with a trip to Daytona Beach to celebrate their daughter’s birthday.

“It started as what was supposed to be a fun trip to celebrate birthdays and summer break, and it ended in tragedy,” said McElligott.

Their son and two family friends were knee-deep in the ocean when they were suddenly caught in a rip current. Without hesitation, Bryson rushed into the water to save them. He did not make it back to the shore alive.

“He was the type of guy to run into the middle of a situation if necessary. So, it doesn't surprise that he ran into that water that day,” said McElligott.

Now, Bryson's bravery is being recognized in a powerful way. He is being awarded the Carnegie Medal. It’s considered North America’s highest civilian honor for heroism. It is given to people who place themselves in extreme danger to save others. Recipients or their families also receive a financial grant.

For McElligott, Bryson's legacy now lives on not just as a loving father, but as a true hero.

“Out of the tragedy, at least there is something that the kids can look at and say my dad was a hero,” said McElligott.

The Carnegie Medal will be presented to Bryson’s family during a ceremony in the coming months.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.