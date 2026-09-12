Lakeland man arrested after pursuit ends with PIT maneuver in Polk County: FHP

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Lakeland man was arrested after troopers used a PIT maneuver to end a pursuit involving a vehicle that had fled from an attempted traffic stop, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The incident began around 2:43 a.m. Friday when troopers received a BOLO for a 2014 Dodge Avenger that had fled from Lakeland Police Department officers, according to an arrest report.

A license plate reader later detected the vehicle near Old Combee Road and East Lake Parker Drive, troopers said.

According to FHP, the driver attempted to evade officers after entering a residential area near Ashbury Parke Drive. Troopers activated emergency lights and sirens and pursued the vehicle as it continued to flee.

Investigators said the Dodge later made a U-turn and attempted to escape southbound on Old Combee Road.

A trooper performed a Precision Immobilization Technique, commonly known as a PIT maneuver, bringing the pursuit to an end, according to the report.

The driver was identified as Brock Austin Shorette.

Troopers said the license plate displayed on the Dodge was assigned to a different vehicle and that the Dodge was not registered.

Shorette was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding at high speed with disregard for the safety of people or property, according to FHP.

Because Lakeland Police Department initiated the original case, additional charges may be filed under that agency's investigation, FHP said.