Polk ambulance crew, 2 others hurt in crash while responding to emergency call: PCFR

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Four people were taken to hospitals after a Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) ambulance was involved in a three-vehicle crash while responding to an emergency call Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 11:26 a.m. at the intersection of Bayberry Street and Marigold Avenue, according to PCFR.

Officials said the ambulance was responding to a call with lights and sirens activated when the crash occurred.

Four patients were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals, including both Polk County Fire Rescue crew members who were in the ambulance and one occupant from each of the other two vehicles involved in the crash.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

All traffic lanes have reopened, but officials said drivers may still encounter delays in the area.

Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.