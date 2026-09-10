GUILTY: Man found guilty in 2021 fatal co-worker stabbing attack in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a Pennsylvania man has been found guilty of killing three of his co-workers in 2021.
Shaun Runyon, 44, was arrested after he stabbed and beat several of his co-workers with a baseball bat on Oct. 2, 2021.
A jury found Runyon guilty of three counts of 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree murder, PCSO said.
His sentencing is pending.
Is the beach public or private property? Hotel owner goes head-to-head with City of St. Pete Beach in lawsuit
The battle over a beach is now headed to federal court. St. Pete Beach is going head-to-head with a local hotel owner over the issue of who owns the sand.
Is the beach public or private property? Hotel owner goes head-to-head with City of St. Pete Beach in lawsuit