GUILTY: Man found guilty in 2021 fatal co-worker stabbing attack in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a Pennsylvania man has been found guilty of killing three of his co-workers in 2021.

Shaun Runyon, 44, was arrested after he stabbed and beat several of his co-workers with a baseball bat on Oct. 2, 2021.

A jury found Runyon guilty of three counts of 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree murder, PCSO said.

His sentencing is pending.