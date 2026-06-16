Lakeland man sentenced to life after shooting, killing neighbor

LAKELAND, FLA. — A Lakeland man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after prosecutors said he shot and killed his neighbor after a history of disputes.

Clinton Robinson was found guilty by a Polk County jury of first-degree murder, false information to a law enforcement officer and tampering with evidence.

On Sept. 10, 2024, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of gunshots near Fleming Avenue in Lakeland.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim in the front yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

A witness saw Robinson approach the victim before hearing gunshots, prosecutors said. They observed smoke coming from the firearm Robinson was holding and heard him say, “How do you like me now?”

Deputies later learned that Robinson and the victim were neighbors and had a history of fights.

After the shooting, Robinson fled the scene in his white SUV with the gun, which was never recovered. Deputies later found Robinson at his home.

When questioned by law enforcement about his relationship with his neighbor, he said he never issues with any of his neighbors, prosecutors said.

He also claimed to have arrived home at 8:30 a.m. that morning and denied leaving his home at any time.

State Attorney Brian Haas thank Assistant State Attorney Michael Nutter and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for their work on this case.