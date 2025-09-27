Lakeland motorcyclist dies after crash on South Florida Avenue in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old Lakeland man died Saturday morning after his motorcycle collided with a car on South Florida Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened north of Shepherd Road when a southbound Nissan Rogue, driven by a 71-year-old Seffner woman, turned left into the path of the northbound Yamaha motorcycle. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The woman driving the Nissan was not reported injured.
This is an ongoing investigation.
