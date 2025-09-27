Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Lakeland motorcyclist dies after crash on South Florida Avenue in Polk County

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old Lakeland man died Saturday morning after his motorcycle collided with a car on South Florida Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened north of Shepherd Road when a southbound Nissan Rogue, driven by a 71-year-old Seffner woman, turned left into the path of the northbound Yamaha motorcycle. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The woman driving the Nissan was not reported injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

Drivers in 29 Hillsborough County school zones will soon face photo enforcement throughout the entire school day.

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.