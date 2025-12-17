Lake Wales senior community donates 100+ toys for kids in need

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A senior community has started a holiday tradition going beyond their means to bring joy to children across Polk County.

Every December, Melody Brough heads south for the winter, bringing with her a mission to give.

“Last year we got two huge bikes for a girl and a boy, and every year it gets bigger,” Brough said.

Brough is a seasonal resident at Nature's Edge 55-plus community in Lake Wales. She organizes an annual toy drive that brings her neighbors together for one common goal: helping children in need at Christmas.

“I hate to see any child not to have at least one present to open up for Christmas, and ever since then, they have just been really good about donating,” Brough said.

Despite living on fixed incomes, the seniors go above and beyond, donating brand-new toys to make sure no child is left without a gift.

This year, they have donated more than 100 toys. Everything from dolls to trucks and games. The toys are being delivered to the Lake Wales Fire Department, which will pass them along to Toys for Tots, ensuring children who might otherwise go without will have gifts to open on Christmas morning.

"This is amazing. They do this every year, and obviously, it’s going to help many children have a good Christmas this year. So, we’re extremely grateful and proud of being involved,” said Fire Marshal Bob Clayton.

For Brough and her neighbors,it’s not about how much they give; it’s about the joy it creates.

“I know it is tough. It is tough even for a fixed income like we are here. I’m hoping that this will help the parents that can’t afford to give them something, because that’s really what Christmas is all about,” Brough said.

Those toys will soon be in the hands of children across the community, thanks to the group of seniors proving that generosity has no age limit.



