LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland woman fears a damaged utility pole in front of her home could be a safety hazard and is questioning the city’s inspection process.

“We have been willfully neglected in the Crescent Heights subdivision area,” said Audrey Figgs.

Figgs has lived in Lakeland's Crescent Heights neighborhood for nearly four decades. Recent damage to the top of the utility pole in front of her home has left her worried about her community’s safety.

“It’s falling apart; it’s coming apart, it’s rotten and it’s deteriorating, it’s unsafe. We have children that play up and down the road,” Figgs said.

WATCH: Lakeland homeowner questions utility pole inspection after damage raises safety concerns

Woman concerned about damaged pole

Figgs said she reported the pole to Lakeland Electric after noticing what she describes as extensive woodpecker damage. But she questions whether the inspection was thorough, saying she didn't see the inspector get out of the vehicle.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit took her concerns to officials at Lakeland Electric. Lakeland Electric said the pole received a thorough eight-point inspection by an independent third-party inspector earlier this year and passed. Officials said after Figgs called again this week, Lakeland Electric sent out an inspector.

“An experienced field employee went and did another visual inspection of this pole and spoke with the customer to assure her that there is no safety issue with this pole. Although there is some woodpecker damage at the top of the pole, it’s above our equipment, and therefore it’s not causing any security issue or safety issue,” said Cathryn Lacy, spokesperson for Lakeland Electric.

While Lakeland Electric maintains the pole is safe, Figgs said she still has questions about the inspection process and hopes the city will take another look.

“I want be safe in my house,” Figgs said.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.