DAVENPORT, Fla. — Congestion relief near Interstate 4 and U.S. 27 may soon be on the way. Project 3 of the Moving I-4 Forward Program is focused on improving safety and connectivity west of U.S. 27 to west of ChampionsGate Boulevard.

Some businesses located near the interchange say it’s the traffic that made them want to set up shop in the area.

“We could see traffic coming by, so it’s really good for people who are starting their business,” said Florinda Bertay.

WATCH: FDOT I-4/U.S. 27 interchange project aims to improve traffic flow for drivers and businesses

I-4/U.S. 27 interchange project aims to improve traffic flow for drivers

Bertay owns The Barangay food truck just off U.S. 27. She said heavy congestion is something she has learned to live with, but not everyone is willing to do the same.

WFTS

“Some people, their tendency would be not coming to your business, especially if it’s a lot of traffic, because they would have to spend a lot of time to be able to reach you. So,if that gets improved that would also help us,” Bertay said.

Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) hosted a public meeting where drivers could learn more about upcoming improvements, ask questions, and share concerns about traffic along the busy corridor.

“Especially this intersection it’s terrible. Sometimes a 15-minute commute could be 35 minutes and it’s just really, really bad during rush hour. So definitely something needs to be done about it,” said Attila Bertay.

According to FDOT, Project 3 is one of five main projects planned as part of the Moving I-4 Forward Program.

FDOT

It will include four general use lanes east of U.S. 27, three general use lanes west of U.S. 27, and add two express lanes in each direction, as well as operational improvements at the U.S. 27 interchange to improve traffic flow.

Bertay is hoping the improvements will make it easier for customers to stop by to stop by for a meal.

“We are just excited for like the improvements on the roads as far as the traffic. We’re really looking forward on having more people come and visit us. Not just us but also nearby establishments,” Bertay said.

The entire project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2031.



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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.