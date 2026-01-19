Lakeland shelters step up to protect the unhoused during cold snap

LAKELAND, Fla. — As temperatures fall, shelters across Lakeland are opening their doors wider to make sure no one is left out in the cold.

Lighthouse Ministries’ Gospel Rescue Mission program provides services for unhoused and at-risk men. The Lakeland nonprofit also offers a residential program for women and children.

Watch Rebecca's full report:

Lakeland shelters step up to keep more people safe during cold snap

Executive Director Steve Turbeville told me their emergency shelter is open to men needing a place to stay overnight. He said the 60-bed shelter typically sees about a 30 percent increase in demand during cold weather.

“Seeking shelter on a cold night, storm nights and that sort of thing. So, we offer them the opportunity to come in and have their needs met. That’s breakfast, a shower and also, their bed for the night and then evening dinner,” Turbeville said.

During cold-weather emergencies, he said they provide safe, comfortable shelter for as many people as possible. When space fills up, they work quickly to connect additional men with other available community resources.

“We network with our community partners and their shelters. Other shelters, we have Talbot House, and we have other churches and other opportunities to provide the shelter they need,” Turbeville said.

Another option during the cold snap is Talbot House Ministries. The shelter increases staffing during low temperatures and maintains licensed security on site 24 hours a day.

Both Lighthouse Ministries and Talbot House provide hot meals, warm showers, blankets, and coats to those seeking shelter from the cold.

Lighthouse Ministries also distributes warm clothing and blankets through its Hope Centers, located inside its thrift stores in Polk and Hillsborough Counties.

“Four locations and what we do there, are the donations that come in we make them available at no charge to folks in need, especially on cold nights,” Turbeville said.

Shelters say donations of warm clothing, blankets, and other cold-weather supplies are always needed and appreciated as temperatures remain low.



Share Your Story with Rebecca



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

Contact Rebecca Petit First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.