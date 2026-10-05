'My heart breaks': Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A woman on her way to work Monday morning found herself helping injured Winter Haven High School students after a school bus crash killed two people, including a 10th-grade student.

Aniyah Urbaez said she was driving along Lucerne Park Road when she encountered stopped traffic around 6:15 a.m.

Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County

She initially saw nothing on her GPS indicating a road closure or major crash. Then, she looked up.

"I saw the bus was flipped upside down," Urbaez said. "And I just saw people making U-turns that were in front of me."

As she moved closer, Urbaez said she saw students running from the wreck in different directions.

Some were bleeding. Others had lost their shoes. Many appeared confused and frightened.

Urbaez stopped her car and got out to help.

She says she brought several students to her vehicle, where she used a first-aid kit to clean their injuries and tried to calm them down as they attempted to contact their parents.

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She said one student had a cut on his head. Another had injuries to her legs. Others had bleeding hands, bruising around their eyes, back pain and possible concussions.

One girl was unable to walk, Urbaez said, so she carried her back to her car.

"They were all very frantic," Urbaez said. "Trying to get in contact with their parents."

The students told her the bus had been traveling normally before suddenly flipping, she said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, two people died in the crash that involved three vehicles.

One of those victims was a 10th-grade Winter Haven High School student who was riding the bus, according to authorities. The second victim was in a silver Jeep that collided head-on with the bus.

There were 39 people on the bus, including 37 students, the driver, and the driver's 9-year-old daughter, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Authorities said about five to seven people were treated as trauma alerts, with one person still in critical condition Monday morning.

Urbaez said police and emergency crews began arriving shortly after she started helping.

Urbaez said she later left the scene to change clothes and wash blood off herself before heading to work. She said she remains in shock.

"My heart goes out to not just the kids, but the families with the kids," Urbaez said. "My heart breaks for those kids. My heart breaks for the families."

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities said the driver of a white Chevy Malibu that crossed the center line and struck the bus was cooperating with investigators and had not been arrested.

Officials are expected to provide additional information Tuesday.