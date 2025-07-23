Man arrested for driving without a license after fatal crash: Polk deputies

POLK CO., Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said deputies arrested a man for driving without a license after a fatal car crash.

PCSO said the July 22 crash on Snell Creek Road involved a Ford F250 truck that was traveling northbound toward the Snell Road intersection, and a Toyota truck that was traveling westbound toward the same intersection.

The Toyota with three passengers failed to stop at a stop sign, which caused a collision between the two trucks and resulted in the Toyota flipping onto its roof, per PCSO.

PCSO said a passenger in the Toyota was determined to be dead when help arrived, while the other passenger had serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The third passenger and driver of the Toyota suffered some abrasions, and the driver of the F250 was transported to the hospital for his injuries, according to deputies.

PCSO said the Toyota driver, 45-year-old Billado Mendez, originally claimed the deceased female passenger was the one driving, but they found evidence showing Mendez was the driver, and he did not have a license because he was a Mexican national in the country illegally.

Mendez was arrested for driving without a license, which involved a death, and giving false information to law enforcement, according to the release.

The release also said both charges are enhanced due to Mendez being in the country illegally. An ICE hold has also been placed on Mendez.

This is an ongoing investigation.