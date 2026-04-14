Man dies after dirt bike crash at ATV park in Mulberry: Polk deputies

MULBERRY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a man died after a dirt bike crash at an ATV park in Mulberry on Monday morning.

Deputies said a 58-year-old man was riding a KTM dirt bike at Bone Valley ATV Park shortly before noon on April 13.

While there were no witnesses to the crash, PCSO said the rider’s GoPro footage showed him riding through one of the park trails at a moderate speed when he went over an incline and lost control.

The rider was ejected and suffered significant injuries before his friends discovered him and called 911, per the report.

When first responders arrived, PCSO said the rider was unresponsive with no pulse.

Deputies said the man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The man was wearing a helmet during the crash, per the report.

Deputies said the PCSO’s Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit is actively investigating the crash.