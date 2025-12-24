Man in golf cart struck, killed after car collision in Lakeland: PCSO

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced its Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a two‑vehicle crash that resulted in the death of an elderly golf cart driver on Tuesday night.

PCSO said the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Dec. 23 on U.S. 92 at the intersection with Schalamar Creek Drive in Lakeland.

According to PCSO, the driver of a black Club Car electric golf cart exited Schalamar Creek Drive and crossed to the south side of U.S. 92 to go to a nearby store. The elderly cart driver lives in the Schalamar Creek subdivision and was attempting to return to Schalamar Creek, when a 2008 Buick CXL traveling westbound on the inside left lane entered into the path of the cart and hit the golf cart on the passenger side.

PCSO said the impact ejected the golf cart driver. He was not wearing a seat belt, and the golf cart was not equipped with airbags, according to PCSO.

He was pronounced deceased by first responders.

The Buick came to a controlled stop on the north shoulder of U.S. 92. The passenger of the Buick sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized, according to PCSO.

PCSO said it does not suspect impairment and excessive speed on the part of the Buick’s drive. There were several alcoholic beverage containers were found inside the golf cart.

The investigation is ongoing.