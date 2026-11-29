WINTER HAVEN, Fla — Three people are dead and two others are injured following a shooting outside a Winter Haven bar early Sunday morning, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

On Nov. 29, 2026, at approximately 1:58 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting an altercation in the parking lot of The Office Pub, located at 1243 1st St. S in Winter Haven. Callers reported that multiple victims had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found three adult gunshot victims in the parking lot. All three had severe injuries and were transported to a hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Two additional victims arrived at a hospital on their own with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are working to identify all parties involved, including any suspects in the case.

Police say additional information will be released as it becomes available.