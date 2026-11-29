POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The family of a 17-year-old injured in a shooting on Thanksgiving at an Airbnb rental home in Davenport has retained an attorney, according to a news release from The Leach Firm.

The firm announced Sunday that it is representing a 17-year-old and his family following the shooting at an Airbnb in Polk County.

The shooting left one person dead and six others injured, most of them teenagers, according to the release.

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According to the law firm, the 17-year-old suffered injuries to his leg and lower body and now has little to no mobility.

“Our job is to find out who failed these kids and hold every one of them accountable,” said Carlos Leach, founder and managing partner of The Leach Firm.

The Leach Firm said it is conducting its own independent investigation and asks anyone with information, video or photos from the party to call the firm's tip line at 407-543-6177.

Attorneys and the family are scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. on Nov. 30.