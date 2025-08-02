Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Motorcyclist dies following traffic crash in Auburndale

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Auburndale police said officers responded to a traffic crash involving a car and a motorcycle around 12:41 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said a sedan and a motorcycle were traveling westbound on the Magnolia Avenue and McKean Street overpass when they crashed. The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike, and died on scene.

The driver of the sedan is receiving treatment at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Traffic Homicide Unit of the Auburndale Police Department responded and is investigating the cause of the crash. This is an ongoing case.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact detectives at 863-965-5555.

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.