New Chick-fil-A supply distribution center in Winter Haven to bring over 180 full-time jobs: State officials

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Officials in Florida announced in a release a new Chick-fil-A supply distribution center in Winter Haven that aims to bring more than 180 full-time jobs.

The investment will be part of Winter Haven’s Central Florida Integrated Logistics Park, according to FloridaCommerce. The nearly 244,000-square-foot distribution facility partners with the Winter Haven Economic Development Council, CSX and the State of Florida, as it came to be via Gov. Ron DeSantis' awarding of $1.5 million to Winter Haven through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund.

“Under Gov. DeSantis’ leadership, Florida continues to demonstrate why it’s the best state in the nation for advanced manufacturing and logistics,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Investments like this are clear evidence that our strategy is working—bringing in major companies that are creating sustainable jobs for Floridians and driving long-term economic growth for future generations.”

Josh Grote, Chick-fil-A Supply Executive Director said,"We're grateful to Winter Haven and the State of Florida for the opportunity to become part of the community and look forward to serving Chick-fil-A restaurants across the state."

Winter Haven Economic Development Council President Bruce Lyon said, "This project will create more than 150 high-quality jobs and further strengthen Winter Haven’s position as a premier hub for logistics and food distribution across the state."

Chick-fil-A aims for the supply distribution center to provide the food and products needed, as there are currently 11 distribution centers, including a location in Weston, Florida. The new one in Winter Haven will serve around 170 restaurants and plans to open in 2027, according to the release.