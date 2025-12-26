One dead in scooter crash on U.S. 27: PCSO

DAVENPORT, Fla. — On Thursday at 11:30 a.m., one person was killed in a scooter crash on U.S. 27 near Jacks Road in Davenport, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Police say evidence and witness statements confirm a 2019 Tao Scooter was on the east side of U.S. 27 in a 7/11 parking lot when the driver, Ruben Perez, exited and crossed the outside and middle lanes trying to reach the inside lane of travel.

When Perez entered the middle lane, he crossed into the path of a 2022 blue Subaru WRX driven by Nathaniel Wooten.

The scooter was struck on the left side, and Perez was thrown onto the hood and windshield, and propelled 75 feet northwest into the median.

Perez was unresponsive when first responders arrived at the scene, and CPR was initiated.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Wooten and the passengers in the Subaru were uninjured and remained on the scene.

Impairment or speeding is not expected as a cause for the crash, according to PCSO.

The accident remains under investigation by the PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit.