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Ultralight plane crashes onto SR 60 near Mulberry after hitting power lines

Ultralight plane crashes onto SR 60 near Mulberry after hitting power lines
PCSO
Ultralight plane crashes onto SR 60 near Mulberry after hitting power lines
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MULBERRY, Fla. — Two people were hurt Saturday after an ultralight plane crashed onto State Road 60 near Mulberry shortly after takeoff, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the aircraft clipped power lines before making a hard landing in the westbound lanes around 11:30 a.m.

The pilot and his passenger, identified as a local father and his adult son visiting from New York, were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Deputies shut down westbound traffic along SR 60 while crews responded to the scene and directed drivers through the eastbound lanes.

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