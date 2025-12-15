Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police investigating 'suspicious death' in Lake Wales: LWPD

Lake Wales Police Department
WFTS
LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Lake Wales Police Department (LWPD) said they are investigating a suspicious death that occurred at the intersection of 4th Street and Grove Avenue.

Police said it is currently an active investigation and no further details can be released as of noon on Dec. 15.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

