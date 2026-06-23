Polk County crash shuts down westbound lanes of S.R. 60

POLK COUNTY, FLA. — A crash on State Road 60 in Polk County has shut down the westbound lanes, transportation officials said.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the crash is beyond Armour Road, between Mulberry and Bartow.
All westbound lanes are closed.
Florida brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal
A West Palm Beach man battling an aggressive brain tumor was denied insurance coverage for the surgery he needed to remove it, only to see his insurer reverse course in a dramatic turn that unfolded inside his hospital room while our investigative team was there interviewing him about the denial.
FL brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal