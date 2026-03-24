POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says if federal agents are tired of missing paychecks during the government shutdown, he has a solution— come work for him.

As the partial federal government shutdown stretches on, Transportation Security Administration agents responsible for keeping travelers safe at airports across the country are facing financial uncertainty while still on the job.

“They already have a hard enough job as it is to make sure that there is not anything that can take down an aircraft in bags. Now they also have to worry about how am I going to pay my phone bill? How am I going to put gas in my car? How am I going to feed my kids?” said Joseph Groover.

WATCH: Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd recruits unpaid TSA, ICE agents amid shutdown

Polk Sheriff looks to recruit TSA and ICE agents

Groover is 1st vice president of AFGE Local 556, a labor union for TSA workers in North and Central Florida.

He told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit that it is the second time in just months that TSA agents are being required to work without pay, and many are still trying to recover from the last shutdown.

“Realistically how can anybody expect somebody to do a full day's work and not be compensated for it. And here we are 40 days now,” Groover said.

TSA resignations and absences have skyrocketed since the partial government shutdown began on Feb. 14.

“They recruited my folks, and I'm going to recruit their folks,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Last summer, Judd criticized an ICE recruitment effort that he said was trying to poach officers from his agency and others across the state. Now, he is turning the tables.

“Every law enforcement agency in this nation with very few exceptions need men and women to work with them. We recruit the best and the finest. When I look at that, I see that you’re not even getting paid, and you work real hard. Why not go out and recruit?” Judd said.

Sheriff Judd said his department has already hired 100 deputies this year. There are currently 14 deputy vacancies, but as Polk County continues to grow, he says they are planning for the future. Recruits are being offered multiple hiring bonuses, all funded through the sheriff’s office.

“Your bonus can vary depending on which of our programs you qualify for, but one of them, if you’re already Florida certified, we will pay you up to $20,000 as a signing bonus,” said Judd.

Groover said more federal employees are looking for stable opportunities locally.

“Back when I was growing up, I always heard, hey get a federal job. It's super stable; you don't have to worry about nothing. Do your 20 years and you’re good, you’re golden. That’s not the case it seems nowadays,” Groover said.

Meanwhile, there is still no clear timeline on when those federal workers will start getting paid again.



Share Your Story with Rebecca



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

Contact Rebecca Petit First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.