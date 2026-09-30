Rising gas prices have some drivers considering electric vehicles

LAKELAND, Fla. — Rising gas prices are getting some drivers to rethink what they drive, especially those with long daily commutes.

Christian Paul drives from Tampa to Lakeland every day for school, a roughly 40-mile commute. Before switching to an electric vehicle, Paul says the cost of gas was adding up quickly.

“When I made the switch over, I was paying like $90 a week for gas, because I have to travel to and from school,” Paul said.

Paul says he realized he could spend nearly as much on gas as he would on a car payment, prompting him to make the switch to an electric vehicle.

“Oh, I’ve saved a lot,” Paul said.

He says charging his vehicle now costs just a couple of dollars.

“For a full tank, it cost me two bucks and that’s going to send me 200 miles,” Paul said.

WFTS

Paul isn't the only driver looking for ways to cut fuel costs.

At Jenkins Nissan, General Manager Richard Sevigny says the dealership has seen an increase in customers asking about electric and hybrid vehicles as gas prices rise.

“The gas price is killing everybody. We are getting a lot of upticks in EV inquiries. So people are looking for the hybrid, the EV options,” Sevigny said.

Sevigny says the dealership is also increasing its inventory of hybrid and used electric vehicles as consumers look for ways to save money on fuel.

“We are also continuously upgrading our used car inventory to get them in here. They weren’t a huge option before, but with this big economy decline, people are looking to save some money on gas,” Sevigny said.

For drivers who have already made the switch, the difference can mean fewer trips to the gas station.

“Having electric vehicle saves me. I’m having to fill up like once a week as opposed to two to three times a week,” Liam Fitzgerald said.

As gas prices continue to fluctuate, dealerships say more consumers are considering electric and hybrid vehicles as they weigh the cost of fuel against the cost of owning a vehicle.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.