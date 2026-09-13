Roadway depression closes Lakeland intersection: LPD

LAKELAND, FLA. — A depression in the roadway has closed a Lakeland intersection, police officials said.
The intersection at Rose Street and North Lake Parker Avenue is currently closed due the roadway depression, the Lakeland Police Department (LPD) said.
It was unknown how long the intersection will be closed.
Florida Department of Transportation team members are overseeing the repair.
Currently, traffic is being detoured.
LPD is asking motorists to choose an alternate route of travel.
Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers
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