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Roadway depression closes Lakeland intersection: LPD

LAKELAND SINKHOLE.jpeg
Lakeland Police Department
LAKELAND SINKHOLE.jpeg
Posted

LAKELAND, FLA. — A depression in the roadway has closed a Lakeland intersection, police officials said.

The intersection at Rose Street and North Lake Parker Avenue is currently closed due the roadway depression, the Lakeland Police Department (LPD) said.

It was unknown how long the intersection will be closed.

Florida Department of Transportation team members are overseeing the repair.

Currently, traffic is being detoured.

LPD is asking motorists to choose an alternate route of travel.

Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers

Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, more than 80,000 records compiled by the Tampa FBI Field Office remain classified. Newly declassified documents are pointing to a possible secret Saudi support network for the hijackers. Soon after the attacks, the FBI uncovered that 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi flight from Tampa and secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network

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