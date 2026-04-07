Semi-trailer truck crashes, damages fuel tanks on I-4 in Polk County: FHP

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a semi-trailer truck crashed on I-4 Tuesday.
A 60-year-old Lakeland man was heading westbound on I-4 near milepost 57, when he lost control and collided with a median concrete barrier wall, according to the FHP report.
The driver was not injured, but the fuel tanks were damaged, FHP said.
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway
To celebrate the partnership, Hard Rock displayed classic cars, including a replica of the Shelby from "Gone in 60 Seconds" and a replica Daytona from "Miami Vice."
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway