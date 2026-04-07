Semi-trailer truck crashes, damages fuel tanks on I-4 in Polk County: FHP

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a semi-trailer truck crashed on I-4 Tuesday.

A 60-year-old Lakeland man was heading westbound on I-4 near milepost 57, when he lost control and collided with a median concrete barrier wall, according to the FHP report.

FDOT

The driver was not injured, but the fuel tanks were damaged, FHP said.