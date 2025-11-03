Semi-truck hits power line, blocks lanes on North Combee Road in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a semi-truck hit a power line and possibly a home Monday afternoon, prompting road closures in both directions of North Combee Road in Polk County.

The crash happened near the intersection of North Combee Road and Tanglewood Street. Deputies said there were no reported injuries.

Both northbound and southbound lanes in the area are currently blocked as crews work at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.