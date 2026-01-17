Tampa man fleeing traffic stop crashes into 6 vehicles, faces drug charges

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Tampa man is facing multiple charges after leading troopers on a high-speed chase in Lakeland that ended in a six-vehicle crash and the discovery of large amounts of drugs in his car.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the 35-year-old driver was initially stopped for traveling 61 mph in a 45 mph zone. As the trooper exited his vehicle, the suspect fled, reaching speeds over 100 mph before crashing at the intersection of CR-540A and Carter Road.

Florida Highway Patrol

With help from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took the man into custody. Authorities said he admitted he expected to return to jail for a long time because of the drugs in the car.

Troopers reported finding 52.6 grams of cocaine, 135.2 grams of cannabis, and 20.2 grams of fentanyl, all in trafficking amounts. The man now faces drug trafficking charges along with other offenses related to the pursuit and crash.

Florida Highway Patrol



