Teen motorcyclist killed in Lakeland crash with Nissan Altima

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 19-year-old motorcycle rider was killed Saturday night in a crash with a car on County Line Road in Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Deputies said the collision occurred at 9:54 p.m. when Blue Scott was riding a green and black Suzuki northbound in the inside lane. At the same time, a black Nissan Altima was exiting the driveway of the O’Reilly Auto Part Warehouse parking lot.

Investigators said the Altima crossed westbound across the northbound lanes, and Scott attempted to avoid the vehicle by moving further left. The Altima then entered the median and into the motorcycle’s path, resulting in a collision.

Scott was ejected from the motorcycle, which came to rest in the southbound lanes. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said it was unclear if Scott was wearing a helmet. A helmet was found at the scene but was not strapped or near him. The driver of the Altima was not wearing a seatbelt but was uninjured. Distracted driving is not suspected.

The crash caused significant damage to both vehicles.

This is an ongoing investigation.