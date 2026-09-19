Troopers corral loose emu on Polk Parkway until owners arrive: FHP

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers helped capture a loose emu that was spotted walking along the Polk Parkway on Saturday morning.
According to FHP, troopers responded around 8:30 a.m. to reports of an emu walking on State Road 570 near mile marker 16.
When troopers arrived, they were able to corral the flightless Australian bird and secure it in the back of a Road Ranger vehicle until its owners arrived, according to FHP.
The emu was safely recovered and no injuries were reported.
FHP added that no insurance policies were sold by "LiMu," a tongue-in-cheek reference to the popular insurance company mascot.
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