Twin brothers arrested after burglarizing homes under construction: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Twin brothers were arrested in Auburndale on Aug. 29, after they were accused of grand theft and criminal mischief, after burglarizing homes under construction, authorities said.

Eder Zaragoza Marin Ibar and Juan Elder Marin Ibar, 26, of Mexico were arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

The pair both had warrants for grand theft over $20,000, grand theft, burglary (13 counts), felony criminal mischief, dealing in stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

They are accused of burglarizing homes under construction, a PCSO report stated.

The twins were located at a home on Ellie Road (just off of Thornhill Road) in Auburndale and taken to the Sheriff's Processing Center.

Because they were in the county illegally, U.S., Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was notified of their capture and a hold has been placed on both, PCSO officials said. Additional charges are possible.