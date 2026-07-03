Lakeland celebrates America’s 250th birthday with Red, White and Kaboom

LAKELAND, Fla. — America is turning 250 years old, and it is being celebrated in true Lakeland style.

T. Mims Corp. Red, White and Kaboom is the event of the summer in Lakeland. The annual fireworks show brings thousands of people together to celebrate Independence Day.

Folks placed their lawn chairs along the Frances Langford Promenade early, waiting for the festivities to begin. The evening kicked off at 5:30 p.m. with a special performance by The Sing Out Crew, a local youth singing group comprised of grade school students under the direction of Renard Hayes Jr.

The festivities continued with a concert from Lakeland-based band Bully for You. At 9 p.m., a spectacular fireworks show with 1,000 different effects will light up the sky over Lake Mirror.

Neighbors say they couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

“This is the time that we should show how much we could all be together and enjoy this country instead of being separated when we’re doing our own individual things,” said Robert Williams.

“Keep in mind that it’s not a country just for one group. When you govern a country, you have to govern for all, and I'm here to support that,” added Victor Prebor.

This year, food trucks and vendors were located in the Lakeland Magnolia Building parking lot. Attendees enjoyed a variety of food vendors throughout the evening.

The event is free, but everyone attending is encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item, which will be donated to the nonprofit Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE).



Share Your Story with Rebecca



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

Contact Rebecca Petit First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.