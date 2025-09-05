Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Video: Florida man charged with hitting police canine and hiting officer with vehicle: LWPD

Officer hit by vehicle
Lake Wales PD
Officer hit by vehicle
Posted
and last updated

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Florida man is seen in body camera video hitting and dragging an officer and a police canine with his vehicle in Lake Wales.

LWPD said Marlon Arrindell, 36, is facing multiple charges, including Driving While License Suspended, Fleeing to Elude, Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and injuring a Police Canine.

Lake Wales officer hit by vehicle

Police stopped Arrindell on August 31 for driving over 30 mph over the speed limit. LWPD said the officers attempted to arrest him when they determined he was driving on a suspended license, but he resisted arrest.

Police then deployed a K9 and Arrindell attempted to flee in his vehicle. LWPD said the officer was struck by the vehicle and injured as he sped away.

Police were able to locate the suspect a short time later on East Bay Boulevard.

The injured officer and the K9 named Bolo have both been released from medical care and are recovering at home, LWPD said.

Elderly woman discovers over $100,000 in unclaimed funds thanks to an officer

"I get a bunch of mail every night saying that I won money. It went from like $40,000 to $80,000," said an 88-year-old local woman, who just went by Barbara.

Elderly woman discovers over $100,000 in unclaimed funds thanks to an officer

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.