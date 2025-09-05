Video: Florida man charged with hitting police canine and hiting officer with vehicle: LWPD

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Florida man is seen in body camera video hitting and dragging an officer and a police canine with his vehicle in Lake Wales.

LWPD said Marlon Arrindell, 36, is facing multiple charges, including Driving While License Suspended, Fleeing to Elude, Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and injuring a Police Canine.

Lake Wales officer hit by vehicle

Police stopped Arrindell on August 31 for driving over 30 mph over the speed limit. LWPD said the officers attempted to arrest him when they determined he was driving on a suspended license, but he resisted arrest.

Police then deployed a K9 and Arrindell attempted to flee in his vehicle. LWPD said the officer was struck by the vehicle and injured as he sped away.

Police were able to locate the suspect a short time later on East Bay Boulevard.

The injured officer and the K9 named Bolo have both been released from medical care and are recovering at home, LWPD said.