UPDATE: Police determine possible abduction at Winter Haven gas station as 'horseplay'

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police investigation deems possible abduction as "horseplay."

Police were investigating an incident at a gas station in Winter Haven after a video showed a person being forced into a vehicle in broad daylight.

The incident happened at around noon at RaceTrac located at 934 Havendale Blvd.

