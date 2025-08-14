UPDATE: Police determine possible abduction at Winter Haven gas station as 'horseplay'

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police investigation deems possible abduction as "horseplay."
Police were investigating an incident at a gas station in Winter Haven after a video showed a person being forced into a vehicle in broad daylight.
The incident happened at around noon at RaceTrac located at 934 Havendale Blvd.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.
Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants