Winter Haven memorial to honor 8-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A celebration of life for 8-year-old Gabriel Carter will be held Saturday after he was killed on March 11 in a hit-and-run incident on Crystal Beach Road, according to Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

PCSO said his parents, Brian and Mrs. Carter, thanked the community for their kindness and support in a statement.

The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on March 21 at Faith Baptist Church, located at 2140 Crystal Beach Rd. It is open to the public.

Victoria Johnson, who faces multiple charges, is accused of using methamphetamine the night she hit Gabriel and a 10-year-old boy with her car and fled the scene, per PCSO.

At the time of the incident, officials said the 10-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition with a broken leg, broken arm and a skull fracture.

For those looking to donate to the Carter family, the "Gabe Memorial Fund" provided by the church is available by selecting "Gabe Memorial Fund" from the drop-down menu.