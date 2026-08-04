Winter Haven Pastor arrested for lewd battery with minor: PCSO

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference on Tuesday morning to provide details on the arrest of a pastor who was arrested for lewd battery of a minor.

PCSO said 42-year-old Timothy Chaneyfield was a pastor at St. James United American Free Will Baptist Church in Winter Haven. Chaneyfield told detectives he was a chaplain for Compassionate Care Hospice in Lakeland.

Detectives arrested Chaneyfield and charged him with aggravated battery of a minor, interfering with custody of a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, among other charges.

The press conference will be held at 10 a.m. from the PCSO Sheriff's Operations Center in Winter Haven.

Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event and stream it live on the website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.