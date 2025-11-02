Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Winter Haven police officer injured in crash while responding to call: WHPD

WHPD Crash 1.jpg
Winter Haven Police Department
WHPD Crash 1.jpg
WHPD CRASH 2.jpg
Posted

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Winter Haven police officer was injured in a crash early Sunday morning while responding to an armed disturbance call, authorities said.

At about 2:19 am, the Winter Haven Police Department (WHPD) officer was in emergency mode in a marked Chevy Tahoe heading eastbound on Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

The officer was responding to possible armed disturbance call.

At the same time, a Grey 2019 Honda Accord was traveling south on 1st
Street South at a high rate of speed, according to a WHPD report.

As the officer entered the intersection of 1st Street South near Chick fil-A eatery, the Honda slammed into the officer’s driver’s side.

Both the officer and the 21-year-old driver of the Honda were injured.

The officer was taken by ground to Lakeland Regional Health.

The Honda driver was flown to the hospital, the report stated.

Information on their injuries was not available, police officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

As of 5:15 a.m., the roadway remains closed.

"I know how important it is."

A Tampa woman created a list to help families find food during a possible SNAP funding lapse. Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills spoke with Kas Miller about the inspiration behind her project.

Tampa woman creates list to help families find food during possible SNAP funding lapse

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.