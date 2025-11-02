Winter Haven police officer injured in crash while responding to call: WHPD

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Winter Haven police officer was injured in a crash early Sunday morning while responding to an armed disturbance call, authorities said.

At about 2:19 am, the Winter Haven Police Department (WHPD) officer was in emergency mode in a marked Chevy Tahoe heading eastbound on Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

The officer was responding to possible armed disturbance call.

At the same time, a Grey 2019 Honda Accord was traveling south on 1st

Street South at a high rate of speed, according to a WHPD report.

As the officer entered the intersection of 1st Street South near Chick fil-A eatery, the Honda slammed into the officer’s driver’s side.

Both the officer and the 21-year-old driver of the Honda were injured.

The officer was taken by ground to Lakeland Regional Health.

The Honda driver was flown to the hospital, the report stated.

Information on their injuries was not available, police officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

As of 5:15 a.m., the roadway remains closed.