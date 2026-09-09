Woman arrested after driving wrong way on Polk Parkway with child in SUV: FHP

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested after allegedly driving the wrong way on the Polk Parkway with a child in her vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The incident began shortly after midnight Wednesday when the Lakeland Police Department reported a wrong-way driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Road 570 near mile marker 10, according to an arrest report.

Troopers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it as it continued traveling the wrong way on the highway.

According to FHP, a trooper activated emergency lights and sirens and tried to slow the vehicle by moving across the roadway. The vehicle continued toward the patrol vehicle at an estimated 50 to 60 mph without changing speed or direction.

Troopers said the driver continued traveling the wrong way even after nearly colliding head-on with a patrol vehicle.

A trooper eventually performed a Precision Immobilization Technique, commonly known as a PIT maneuver, to stop the vehicle before someone was seriously injured or killed, according to the report.

The driver was identified as Natalia Maria Gorecki.

Investigators said Gorecki's 7-year-old daughter was riding in the back seat in a child safety seat at the time of the incident.

According to the arrest report, troopers observed signs of impairment, including red, glassy eyes and the odor of an alcoholic beverage. Gorecki later participated in field sobriety exercises and showed signs of impairment, troopers said.

Gorecki was arrested and charged with DUI, child endangerment and neglect, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, reckless driving and refusing to submit to a lawful breath test, according to the report.